Credit growth in HCMC to surge sharply

The credit growth in Ho Chi Minh City surged sharply over the same period for years due to the high demand for capital serving the production and business of enterprises. Of which, the lending activities for enterprises in industrial zones and export processing zones recorded the highest surge of 23.4 percent over the end of 2021.

Particularly, the high credit growth in Ho Chi Minh City is linked with the financial support activities for enterprises, including interest rate exemption, debt restructuring and a new loan to limit the financial cost, reduce financial pressure and supplement capital to create favorable conditions for enterprises to access low-interest-rate capital to restore and develop.During the passing time, five branches of commercial banks in Ho Chi Minh City including Vietcombank North Sai Gon Branch, Agribank West Sai Gon Branch, Xuyen A Branch and North Sai Gon Branch and Nam A Bank gave a preferential financial package of VND374.72 billion (US$16.4 million) for 14 enterprises and small traders in District 12, Ho Chi Minh City.

By Nhung Nguyen– Translated by Huyen Huong