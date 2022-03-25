Commercial banks implement free-of-charge SMS service

Particulerly, HDBank is offering a zero-dong service package for personal customers participating in one of the HDBank Pro accounts, including HDB ISmart Plus, HDB Pro, HDB Pro Plus or those who switch their personal bank accounts to HDBank Pro accounts will receive free-of-charge SMS fee on mobile banking.
In addition, VietCapital Bank is also applying a zero-dong SMS program for customers using their suggested account packages while Asia Commercial Bank (ACB) is offering free-of-charge SMS fee for those who are recommended to use business and priority accounts.
Some other commercial banks including Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Foreign Trade of Vietnam (Vietcombank), Vietnam Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Agribank) said that they accepted to cover the losses to maintain the SMS fee ranging from VND9,900 (US$0.4) to VND11,000 (nearly US$0.5) a month to support their customers while other ones collect fees depending on the number of messages.
Several commercial banks encouraged customers to switch to SMS usage via mobile banking to enjoy free-of-charge services.
