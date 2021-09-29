Cash flow to pour into stock groups benefiting from loosened social distancing

According to the State Securities Commission (SSC), the sharp increase of investors has partly proved the attractiveness of the stock market over the past time. However, amid the unpredictable developments of the Covid-19 pandemic, the stock market will experience many fluctuations. Therefore, investors need to broaden their knowledge about securities and corporate finance when participating in the market to invest safely and effectively.



Currently, the SSC has been strictly supervising and inspecting to clarify abnormal signs in some groups of stocks that show signs of being cornered and manipulating prices on the market. If violations are detected, it will slap strict penalties.