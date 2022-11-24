Bank deposits increase again

Specifically, deposits of institutional customers rose by nearly VND105 trillion in just one month, reaching VND5.78 quadrillion. While two months ago, this block's deposits fell by VND170 trillion.Deposits of individual customers also increased slowly, only going up by VND1.44 trillion compared to the end of August, reaching VND5.63 quadrillion. While two months ago, individual deposits surged by more than VND17.5 trillion.Since the beginning of the year, deposits of the whole system have climbed by more than VND475 trillion, equivalent to 4.33 percent. Meanwhile, in the first ten months of the year, the credit balance of the whole economy gained by 11.05 percent, exceeding VND11.57 quadrillion.

By Nhung Nguyen – Translated by Da Nguyet