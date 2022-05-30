Banking stocks buoy VN-Index to emerge by nearly 9 points





From the beginning of the trading session, oil and gas, banking, and securities stocks rallied robustly, such as PVC with an increase of 5.8 percent, PVS with 5 percent, BSR with 4.6 percent, and PVD with 2.9 percent. Besides, large-cap stocks, including VCB, VPB, CTG, and KDH, also soared and helped to support the market. The VN-Index sometimes rose by more than 10 points.In the afternoon trading session, signs of profit-taking appeared in stock groups that gained earlier, namely retail, chemicals, oil and gas, and securities, so many stocks in these industries cooled down compared to the morning session. Meanwhile, small and medium-sized ones joined the game with many gainers that hit the ceiling prices, such as FLC, ROS, HAI, and HQC.Banking and aviation stocks still increased positively, such as STB with 2.5 percent, TPB with 2.2 percent, VPB with 1.6 percent, VJC with 4.3 percent, and HVN with 3 percent, fueling the VN-Index to gain nearly 9 points at the end of the trading session.The VN-Index edged up 8.47 points, or 0.66 percent, to close at 1,293.92 points, with 289 winners, 145 losers, and 65 standstill stocks. Closing the trading session on the Hanoi Stock Exchange, the HNX-Index also increased 1.6 points, or 0.51 percent, to 312.77 points, with 133 gainers, 70 losers, and 52 unchanged stocks. Market liquidity decreased by nearly 16 percent compared to the previous session, with the total trading value reaching VND15.17 trillion. Foreign investors net bought about VND1.6 trillion in the market.

By Nhung Nguyen – Translated by Thanh Nha