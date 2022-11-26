Bac Lieu strengthens supply-demand connection with localities nationwide

Representatives of the Department of Industry and Trade of Bac Lieu Province sign a cooperation agreement with the Department of Industry and Trade of Ho Chi Minh City and provinces and cities in the Mekong Delta region.



The conference aims to strengthen trade promotion and create new opportunities for trade, joint venture, linkage, development and market expansion of units and enterprises inside and outside the province.

Speaking at the conference, Deputy Chairman of the People’s Committee of Bac Lieu Province Le Tan Can said that this is also an opportunity for businesses and cooperatives to introduce and promote typical and OCOP products of each region to the markets in the Mekong Delta localities, Ho Chi Minh City and other provinces and cities.Moreover, the supply-demand connection conference aims to ultimately create favorable conditions for businesses to connect directly, narrow intermediary costs, boost goods circulation, contribute to the establishment of sustainable supply chains and support businesses of Bac Lieu Province and other provinces and cities nationwide to find outputs and develop markets for their products.At the conference, the Department of Industry and Trade of Bac Lieu Province along with the Department of Industry and Trade of provinces and cities, representatives of OCOP businesses and distributors in Bac Lieu Province co-signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation and product consumption.

By Tan Thai- Translated by Huyen Huong