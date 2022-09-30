B2B event helps Vietnamese, Korean firms boost partnership





Head of KOTRA Hanoi’s office Tran Thi Hai Yen (Photo: https://baotintuc.vn/)

According to KOTRA Hanoi, RoK producers introduced their products of strength, including cosmetics, food, and medical supplies, during the event.

Head of KOTRA Hanoi’s office Tran Thi Hai Yen said as of mid-September, KOTRA had carried out 58 online events connecting 850 RoK businesses with nearly 900 Vietnamese importers.

The agency will continue to organise more events of this kind in 2022, aiming to connect 1,300 Korean enterprises and over 1,200 Vietnamese partners, helping lift the two-way trade between Vietnam and the RoK to US$ 100 billion in the year.

Lee Dahye from Unique Medicare Co., Ltd said such event offers a good chance for Korean firms, especially those that have never exported to foreign countries, to explore information about foreign partners.

Online trade promotion events have been thoroughly applied by KOTRA Hanoi to strengthen trade connection between the RoK and Vietnam.

The agency’s K-STUDIO digital center is producing videos to introduce Korean businesses and products, thus helping Vietnamese consumers and importers access detailed and accurate information.

VNA