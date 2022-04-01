Aviation authority holds urgent meeting on Bamboo Airways’ operations

At this meeting, CAAV Director Dinh Viet Thang said the authority is paying special attention to aviation security and safety, the interests of Bamboo Airways’ customers, as well as how to tackle difficulties to help this firm overcome this trying time and develop sustainably.
He noted a report on Bamboo Airways’ operations will be submitted to the Ministry of Transport, adding that the aviation authority will not monitor this carrier more strictly in the next three - six months.
Deputy General Director of Bamboo Airways Nguyen Ngoc Trong said since March 29 evening, the firm’s leaders have assessed risks and impacts on its operations after the sudden move related to its top leader.
Trong noted that Quyet had entrusted the entire right related to his shares in Bamboo Airways to Vu Dang Hai Yen, Deputy General Director of the FLC Group - the parent company of Bamboo Airways.
All the persons holding the leadership and management positions are unaffected and high-quality personnel, including pilots, flight attendants, and engineers, maintained, he went on.
Meanwhile, financial institutions like banks and credit organizations that have inked contracts with Bamboo Airways also pledged to continue the signed contracts, Trong said, adding that the carrier commits itself to carry out all of its obligations towards customers.
