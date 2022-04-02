AVC offers service charges for vehicles entering, leaving its airports

Major airports of Tan Son Nhat, Noi Bai and Da Nang will have the highest fees.



Accordingly, a vehicle with a maximum of nine seats and truck under 1.5 tons will pay VND10,000 for each way in the first ten minutes. The price of VND15,000 will be applied for a vehicle with the number of seats of 10-29 and truck under seven tons while 30 seater bus and above, and truck weighing over four tons must be charged VND25,000.

In the 18 remaining airports, the service charge applied for vehicle with a maximum of nine seats and truck under 1.5 tons will be VND5,000 for the first ten minutes, VND,5000 for the next 50 minutes and VND5,000 for the next two hours; while 30 seater bus and above, and truck weighing over seven tons must pay VND25, 000 for the first ten minutes, VND10,000 for the next 50 minutes and VND10,000 for the next two hours.





By Minh Duy – Translated by Kim Khanh