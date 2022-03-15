Industry and Trade Minister Nguyen Hong Dien



More and more violators have been taking advantage of e-commerce to trade in counterfeit goods, imitation goods, goods infringing upon intellectual property rights continues, the methods and tricks of the infringers are increasingly sophisticated.

Regarding the management mechanism for e-commerce floors, the Ministry of Industry and Trade said that it has focused on promulgating and submitting many mechanisms and policies including ‘The system of management and settlement of online reflections and disputes in e-commerce’. This is one of six groups of important solutions to strengthen the fight against counterfeiting, goods of unknown origin, and goods infringing upon intellectual property rights in e-commerce from 2018 to 2020.

By the end of 2021, inspectors from this ministry have paid visits to businesses detecting nearly 3,000 cases including violations of e-commerce and acts of abusing e-commerce to trade in smuggled goods, goods of unknown origin, goods infringing intellectual property rights, counterfeit goods. Inspectors have imposed fines of over VND20 billion.

At the same time, the ministry has blocked and removed 7,561 stalls selling 18,725 illegal products.

Despite this, smuggling, counterfeiting, infringement of intellectual property rights, and unknown origin are still complicated and not really sustainable. Illegal products have been displayed to sell publicly causing frustration for people and honest businesses, affecting the investment environment.

Industry and Trade Minister Nguyen Hong Dien said that many people have been taking advantage of e-commerce platforms or websites to trade in fake goods, counterfeit goods, goods infringing intellectual property rights; worse, tricks are increasingly sophisticated. On the other hand, buyers prefer cheap products so they easily buy fake goods.

