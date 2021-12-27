Authorities join hands to quickly resolve truck backlog at Northern border gates

A record high number of trucks is stuck at Tan Thanh Border Gate. (Photo: SGGP)
According to a report by the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT), on December 25, Quang Ninh and Lang Son provinces still had 1,555 and 4,204 vehicles, respectively, jammed at the border gates, causing losses to businesses and people because perishable goods, like agricultural products, account for 80 percent of the export volume.
Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh requested the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the MoIT, agencies, and border localities to work and coordinate more closely with the Chinese counterparts to create more favorable conditions for customs clearance of goods of both countries.
Of which, priority should be given to imported goods for domestic production and trucks and containers currently congested there; the time for customs clearance should be extended. The Chairman of the People's Committee of border provinces, where goods are congested, must widely inform ministries, sectors, localities, businesses, and people about the customs clearance situation, clearly determine the number of vehicles that can transport goods to the border gates each day, and strictly control the situation, ensuring no congestion at the border gates; strive to clear the traffic jam at the border gates of Quang Ninh and Lang Son provinces as soon as possible. During this time, they must notify localities and businesses not to bring more goods there.
In the long term, the Deputy Prime Minister assigned the Ministry of Health, Customs, and the People's Committees of provinces to discuss with relevant ministries and agencies to establish green zones and green channels at the border. The Ministry of Health studies and promulgates standards, conditions, and processes to form green zones and green channels, contributing to speeding up the safe circulation of goods through the border gates. Localities guide and support people and businesses to transform production following the market demand, ensure strict compliance with food hygiene and safety standards and regulations, and traceability of goods; fully exploit the potentials of the domestic market of nearly 100 million people.
On the same day, to remove difficulties and support businesses and drivers stuck at the border gates, the People's Committee of Lang Son Province decided to reduce the fee for using infrastructure, construction works, and public facilities in the border gate area in Lang Son Province. The province has also lowered service prices at Tan Thanh Border Gate, cutting vehicle entry and exit rates by 20 percent for all vehicles from December 25 to March 31, 2022. Local agencies, units, and businesses have also provided free clean water and instant noodles for drivers when their trucks are congested at the border gate, organized gift-giving, and supported food and drinking water for drivers.
At the same time, Lang Son Province also set up a buffer zone to disinfect export goods of international standards located outside the border gate area to control Covid-19 on people and goods. Especially, the province also decided to provide free treatment for drivers who unfortunately contract with Covid-19.
