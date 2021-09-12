August's CPI inches up 0.25 percent

As the latest Covid-19 outbreak becomes increasingly complicated in Vietnam, stricter and stricter social distancing regulations have been introduced to help cope with the situation. This, however, has also led to over 84,000 businesses going bankrupt in the first 8 months of 2021 due to disruptions in supply chain flow. Ho Chi Minh City, therefore, is now trying to implement flexible support policies to help existing businesses restart their work.
Although commercial banks have restructured a lot of debts to support customers affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, in the recently released second-quarter financial statements of commercial banks, the total bad debts by June 30 still increased by 4.5 percent compared to the end of last year, equivalent to an increase of nearly VND124.9 trillion. In which, the ratio of debt group 5 (Potentially irrecoverable debts) at some commercial banks has recently increased rapidly.
Vietnam’s economic growth accelerated to 6.61% y/y in 2Q21, extending from an upwardly revised gain of 4.65% y/y in 1Q21. While this fell slightly short of expectations, it nonetheless reaffirmed the current upswing and re-establishment of its historic trend seen during 2013 to 2019. For the first half of 2021, Vietnam’s GDP expanded 5.64% y/y, more than 3 times the pace of 1.82% in 1H20.
According to the People’s Committee of Phu Quoc City in the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang, the done work volume of the construction project of the Phu Quoc International Cruise Terminal reached more than 75 percent despite of the complicated situation of Cvodi-19 outbreak.