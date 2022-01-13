Auction contract cancel of Thu Thiem land plot to be handled according to law

Four land plots in the functional area No.3 in Thu Thiem New Urban Area

Relevant agencies have currently carried out the implementation process of the auction. If any individual and collective have different opinions, their problems will be solved in accordance with the laws and regulations, said Mr, Dang Quoc Toan.



He emphasized that the city’s government has created favorable conditions for investors to implement the project as soon as possible, strictly prevented land speculation and tightened control over the real estate market.

On December 10, 2021, the Property Auction Service Center under the HCMC Department of Justice held an auction for four land plots in the functional area No.3 in Thu Thiem New Urban Area. The Viet Star Real Estate Investment Company Limited under Tan Hoang Minh Group won the auction of the land plots covering on an area 10,059.7 square meters with the record price of VND24,500 billion (US$1.08 billion).

On January 11, Tan Hoang Minh Group sent a letter to leaders of the Party and State, the HCMC People’s Committee to cancel the auction contract of the plots of land 3-12 in the functional area No.3 in Thu Thiem Urban New Area. The company accepts all sanctions for unilaterally terminating the contract in accordance with the law.

By Manh Hoa – Translated by Kim Khanh