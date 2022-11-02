Aquatic exports post 34-percent-growth in 10 months

Shrimp exports earn nearly US$3.8 billion in the first 10 months (Photo: SGGP)

Of the figure, shrimp exports earned nearly US$3.8 billion, an increase of 19 percent from the same period last year, and are expected to top US$4.4 billion in 2022, 14 percent higher than that of 2021.



Tra fish exports recorded impressive growth in the reviewed period, with the 10-month turnover hitting nearly US$2.2 billion, surging by 80 percent year-on-year. This item’s yearly export turnover is forecast to reach over US$2.5 billion, up 58 percent compared to 2021.

According to businesses, in 2022, global inflation and the Russia-Ukraine conflict have sharply increased the export of affordable white fish products such as tra fish. The import value of tra fish products from Vietnam has increased by 40-200 percent this year.

Meanwhile, tuna export during Jan – October was estimated at US$890 million, up 50 percent over the same period. It is forecast that by the end of 2022, tuna will join the group of over US$1 billion exports for the first time.

Squid and octopus products also witnessed stable export growths in the last 10 months, reaching US$625 million, up 32 percent year-on-year. The figure is expected to rise by 22 percent to US$734 million in 2022.

The country’s aquatic export turnover is predicted to top US$10 billion by the end of November – the record of Vietnam's seafood industry after over 20 years.

According to Vice Director of VASEP’s Trade Promotion and Training Centre Le Hang, the aquatic export turnover will account for 3 percent of the country’s total in 2022.

Vietnamplus