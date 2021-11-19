Apparel exports of Binh Duong Province exceed US$2 billion





Accordingly, the export turnover of textile and garment products of Binh Duong Province was estimated at $152 million in October, up 241.4 percent over the previous month. The main markets included the US, the EU, South Korea, and Japan. It is forecasted that from now to the end of this year, there will be more orders, and businesses in the industry will gradually recover, speed up production, and continue to increase export value.According to the Textile and Apparel Association of Binh Duong Province, the above result was obtained in the context of a complicated and prolonged Covid-19 pandemic because local large-scale textile and garment enterprises had paid attention to Covid-19 prevention measures and taken good care of workers. Workers who temporarily left for their hometown to avoid the pandemic have been returning to continue working.

By Xuan Trung – Translated by Thuy Doan