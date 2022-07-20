Aphrodisiacs available in shops, internet

A customer is buying an adult toy at a store

Disguising as shoppers, reporters went to G. store on Le Duc Tho Street in Go Vap District where a young salesman said the goods at the shop are imported from Thailand and Korea, customers can rest assured that the quality is guaranteed.

Moreover, all kinds of products including even special ones such as vibrators are available at the shop. In the small shop, a maze of condoms of all sizes with different thicknesses, lubricants and three shelves of sex tools of all kinds made of plastic, silicone, and glass are displayed.

The salesman said that aphrodisiacs used to be sold a lot, but because police officers are keeping an eye on the special goods, so now only sexual fragrances are left. He pointed to a small glass cabinet, introducing about 20 topical and oral drugs in many languages on the package.

The assistant of a K. store on a street in District 10 showed two boxes of foreign-branded pills in Chinese, Thai, Russian, and English on the packaging. She said these drugs do no harm because it is made entirely of herbs, with no side effects. Many of her customers come back to buy again after drinking.

Terribly, the owner of a nearby X store introduced a drug called Kamagra, with the active ingredient Sildenafil 100mg which is the active ingredient of the anesthetics (Gamma hydroxybutyrate, Isofluranum) listed on the packaging. These are anesthetics that are used in medical procedures at the hospital, with complicated drug interactions. These active ingredients can be addictive, and can even cause coma, respiratory failure, and even death.

Lawyer Nguyen Van Hau, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Bar Association, said that according to Article 8 of the Investment Law 2020, the business of sex tools is not listed in the prohibited business categories.

However, this is a type of goods that is mostly not imported officially, the origin is often unclear, and the quality is not controlled. If any store sells aphrodisiacs or adult toys with an unclear indication of origin, the owner of the store may face punishment according to the provisions of Articles 7 to 17 of Decree 98/2020/ND-CP on trading in goods of unknown origin. The fine can be up to a maximum of VND200 million (US$ 8,534 ) for individuals and VND400 million for an organization.

In addition, additional sanctions such as confiscation of material evidence, deprivation of business licenses and remedial measures such as forcing the destruction of material evidence, taking goods out of Vietnam's territory, and paying illegal profits will be applied.

Regarding the sale of aphrodisiac drugs, according to the provisions of Point e, Clause 5, Article 6 of the Law on Pharmacy 2016, the Ministry of Health has so far not allowed the import and circulation of aphrodisiacs. The Ministry of Health only licensed the sale of three drugs including Adagrin, Medovigor and Cialis which are indicated for the treatment of erectile dysfunction of the penis, not for sexual stimulation, and require a prescription to buy.

Thus, the business of aphrodisiacs is strictly prohibited. Depending on the severity of the violation and the consequences caused, individuals and organizations dealing in these items may be examined for penal liability according to the provisions of the 2015 Penal Code, revised in 2017. Sellers could face prosecution including ‘Crime of production and trading of banned goods’, ‘Criminal of storing and transporting banned goods’, ‘Crime of manufacturing and trading in counterfeit goods being curative and preventive drugs’, ‘Crime of violating regulations on medical examination and treatment, production, preparation, dispensing, sale of drugs or other medical services'.

Also according to lawyer Nguyen Van Hau, for narcotics, aphrodisiacs and trapping acts, offenders will be charged with rape as per Article 141 of the 2015 Penal Code which was revised in 2017.

