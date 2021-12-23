Annual report on enterprise digital transformation released

The report has been done within the framework of a programme on supporting enterprise digital transformation for 2021 – 2025, which is jointly implemented by the Ministry of Planning and Investment and the USAID Linkages for Small and Medium Enterprises (LinkSME) project.



According to the report, 60.1 percent of surveyed enterprises said that the barrier they face when applying digital technology is the high cost of investment and technology application. Meanwhile, 52.3 percent considered it is the difficulty in changing business habits.

For those just starting their transformation, they said they look for online marketing solutions (57 percent of the respondents), solutions for internal working (53.7 percent), electronic transaction solutions (43 percent), and network infrastructure and data (39.6 percent).

Firms, who need digital transformation to accelerate growth, said they biggest demands include solutions for data analysis, intelligent reporting (63.5 percent) and for customer relationship management and omni channel sales (60.7 percent).

Speaking at the event, Le Manh Hung, head of the ministry’s Enterprise Development Agency, said given Covid-19 developments, the need for digital transformation becomes urgent for businesses to innovate their models; gradually shift their activities to digital platforms; seek more markets, cut costs and improve operational efficiency, and competitiveness, in adaptation to new context.

Vietnam has some 870,000 enterprises, of which 97 percent are of small- and medium-sized.

Daniel Fitzpatrick, Project Director of the USAID LinkSME, said the project has worked closely with the ministry since 2020 to help firms accelerate their transition.

The report focuses on the needs of businesses reflected through their own voices, he noted.

VNA