Annual export of organic agricultural products reaches US$335 million

According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, the country’s area of organic cultivation surpasses 174,000 hectares, making it rank ninth out of ten Asian countries with the largest area of organic agricultural land.



The country now has over 17,000 producers, 555 processors and 60 exporters involved in organic agriculture.



It set targets of organic production accounting for 2.5-3 percent of the total agricultural land area, and the product value per hectare being 1.5-1.8 times higher than that of non-organic production.



In the coming time, the ministry continues to work with localities to build concentrated organic agricultural production regions, promote origin traceability, and digitalization of organic products.

VNA