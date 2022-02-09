All enterprises in Nha Be District resume operations post Covid-19

As for the Hiep Phuoc Industrial Park with 6,309 enterprises, all of them have been back to work, ensure incomes and stabilize the lives of dozens of thousands of their employees.
This is the result of the program to improve the investment environment, accompany businesses to recover and develop the economy in the post-Covid-19 phase.
According to Mr. Phuoc, Nha Be District will strive for the continuous growth of economic sectors under its management by 9 percent to 10 percent, bring jobs for 6,300 workers, reduce the unemployment rate to below 3.55 percent this year.
