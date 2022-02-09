  1. Business

All enterprises in Nha Be District resume operations post Covid-19

SGGP
After the fourth Covid-19 pandemic wave, all enterprises in Nha Be District, Ho Chi Minh City have now resumed their operations and business activities, said Chairman of the People’s Committee of Nha Be District Trieu Do Hong Phuoc. 
As for the Hiep Phuoc Industrial Park with 6,309 enterprises, all of them have been back to work, ensure incomes and stabilize the lives of dozens of thousands of their employees.

This is the result of the program to improve the investment environment, accompany businesses to recover and develop the economy in the post-Covid-19 phase. 

According to Mr. Phuoc, Nha Be District will strive for the continuous growth of economic sectors under its management by 9 percent to 10 percent, bring jobs for 6,300 workers, reduce the unemployment rate to below 3.55 percent this year.

By Tran Yen- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags:

Other news

See more