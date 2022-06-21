All containers of cashew nuts suspected of being scammed returned to Vietnam

Accordingly, as soon as Vietnamese enterprises detected signs of fraud, they coordinated with authorities to promptly cancel the delivery of 26 out of 100 containers that six Vietnamese export companies had signed a contract to sell to a group of five Italian importers.



Of the 74 containers already loaded onto the ships, the Vietnamese side promptly stopped 39 containers at the transit port in Singapore and sent them back to Vietnam. At the same time, it requested the delivery unit return the original documents that had not been delivered to the buyer's banks for some containers already on their way to ports in Italy.



Out of 35 containers whose original documents were lost, 30 were brought back to Vietnam and sold to other customers in Italy or a third country. For the remaining five containers at Italian ports, after working with Italian authorities, on May 2, the Larino Civil Court issued a ruling to return the ownership of three containers within the jurisdiction of this Court.



On June 15 and 16, Napoli Economic - Financial Police and Genoa Port Military Police decided to return the last two containers of cashew nuts to Vietnamese enterprises.



Thus, up to now, all 100 containers of cashew nuts have been handed over to Vietnamese businesses.



According to the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT), it is the close attention and direction of the Prime Minister, leaders of the MoIT, relevant ministries, and agencies, as well as the active coordination from Italian agencies, that has helped the case to be resolved quickly, bringing fair results for Vietnamese enterprises.



Along with that, authorities quickly mobilized all direct and indirect resources to protect the interests of businesses in solving the case.



In the coming time, the Ministry of Industry and Trade will continue to work with associations and the Vietnam Chamber of Industry and Trade to disseminate information on the process of international economic integration, promote export, and skills and lessons that enterprises should pay attention to when exporting in the international market.

By Thanh Lam – Translated by Bao Nghi