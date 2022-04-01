Agro-forestry- fishery products gain trade surplus of US$3 bln in first quarter

Accordingly, the total import-export turnover of agricultural, forestry, and fishery products in the first quarter of 2022 is expected to reach US$22.6 billion, an increase of 6.3 percent over the same period last year. Of which, the export turnover was calculated to gain US12.8 billion, a surge of 15.3 percent; and import turnover was estimated to reach US$9.8 billion, a reduction of 3.5 percent. Therefore, in the first three months of the year, the trade surplus reached US$3 billion, increasing 3.1 times over the same period of 2021.
The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development said that the major tasks in the upcoming months were to remove difficulties in agricultural consumption and export in key farming localities and main borders with China. Besides, the ministry is also preparing trade delegations, promoting the supply chain of fruits and seafood in China and building plans of promoting export of agricultural, forestry, and fishery products to the EU, US, China and Japan.
