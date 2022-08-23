Agricultural sector seeking ways to boost exports





Speaking at a recent working session between Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and representatives from Vietnamese trade offices abroad, Hoan said trade promotion should be combined with tourism and cultural promotion to create reciprocity among the agencies.

He proposed the PM instruct ministries and agencies to appoint agricultural counselors in key markets, who will help domestic firms get updates on export markets.

Relevant associations need to closely coordinate to reduce costs and risks, the minister continued, noting that an export alliance would help businesses raise their competitiveness while joining global supply chains.

In response, PM Chinh asked trade offices to continue with market research and give advice to the Government in the market development strategy, as well as recommendations to associations, enterprises and localities, helping them set out and adjust production and business plans.

The offices were also tasked with further seeking partners, connecting domestic and foreign firms, and attracting foreign investors to such areas as mechanics, processing-manufacturing, electronics, support industries, chemicals and pharmaceutical products.

They should pay more attention to sending Vietnamese trainees and workers abroad to enable them to access cutting-edge technologies, meeting Vietnam’s development requirements, the PM said.

He assigned the MARD to step up negotiations to boost the Vietnamese agricultural exports and promote shipments via the official channel, and coordinate with localities to ensure that their production follows set standards.

