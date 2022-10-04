Agricultural sector aims at export turnover of US$50 billion in 2022





Over the past nine months, the agricultural sector has continued to maintain good growth momentum, with export turnover of agricultural, forestry, and fishery products increasing by 15.2 percent, estimated at around $40.8 billion. Up to now, there have been seven commodities and groups of products with an export value of more than $2 billion.Meanwhile, Deputy Director of the Department of Livestock Production under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development Tong Xuan Chinh said that it is difficult for imported feed raw materials to reduce prices in the last months of the year. In September, pork prices increased from VND65,000 per kilogram to VND70,000 per kilogram but then decreased slightly. This shows that pig herd repopulation is not as evenly as before. Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Phung Duc Tien suggested that the supply and price stability of food and pork must be ensured to keep the consumer price index within the allowable threshold, especially during the upcoming Lunar New Year.

By Phuc Van – Translated by Gia Bao