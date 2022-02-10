Agricultural products massively flock to Northern border gates again

The General Department of Vietnam Customs said that it had deployed the warning function against congestion of vehicles carrying import and export goods at general border gates on the national one-door portal for enterprises to actively monitor and regulate import and export goods. Businesses and users only need to access the website at https://www.vnsw.gov.vn to monitor the real-time Vehicle density map. Vehicle status at border gates is displayed in four levels, including red for more than 5,000 vehicles, orange for 1,000-5,000 vehicles, yellow for 500-1,000 vehicles, and green for under 500 vehicles.