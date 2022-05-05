Agricultural exports see surplus 3.2 times higher





On the same day, the office of the Ministry of Industry and Trade informed that the balance of trade of Vietnam achieved a positive result with a surplus of $2.53 billion for all types of exported goods in the first four months of this year.Dr. Doan Manh Tuong, the Mekong Delta Rice Research Institute, on May 4, said that farmers had associated more than 1,500 hectares of rice with the institute to produce high-quality rice varieties. This associate model has produced and supplied certified rice varieties with a production of more than 60,000 tons per year, increasing the usage rate of certified rice varieties in the Mekong Delta from 30 percent to 50 percent. It is considered an important leap in rice farming when farmers have gradually switched from using commodity rice varieties to certified ones. With a growing area of around 4 million hectares per year, the Mekong Delta needs about 400,000 tons of certified rice varieties to serve commodity rice production for domestic consumption and export.The Trade Promotion Agency under the Ministry of Industry and Trade informed that a consultation session would be held on May 5 to help enterprises promote the export of high-quality Vietnamese rice to countries in the ASEAN.

By Phuc Van, Vinh Tuong – Translated by Gia Bao