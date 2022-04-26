Advertising activities in HCMC to be more strictly monitored

A recent survey in HCMC reveals inadequacies in the advertising field in the city. For instance, proper advertising planning has not been done yet. The management mechanisms between agencies, departments, and localities are not consistent, leading to ineffective monitoring, especially on post-checking work. The result is the content of certain advertisements does not observe the law (using foreign languages, content not in accordance with regulations, being unlicensed).

Particularly, individuals and businesses find it challenging to register for an advertising permit due to loose cooperation among state agencies to fulfill the request. Advertising posters, panels sometimes violate regulations on size and encroach sidewalks or pedestrian-only ways, which negatively affects urban traffic.

The address the above issues, the Standing Committee of HCMC People’s Committee is asked to direct related agencies and the local authorities of all districts, Thu Duc City to quickly complete their own advertising planning; develop a simple, detailed procedure for advertisement permit registration, with each agencies being responsible for a specific step; issue cooperative regulations among related agencies and departments in the city as to regularly checking advertising activities and strictly punishing any violations.

The post-checking task must be done frequently, especially in the rainy season, to ensure safety. Finally, advertising activities on the Internet, on LED boards, and via SMS must be closely monitored.

By Hoai Nam – Translated by Yen Nhi