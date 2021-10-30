Additional capital by foreign firms up over 24 percent in 10 months



Of them, US$13 billion was newly-registered capital, up roundly 12 percent; over $7.1 billion was added to existing projects, and $3.6 billion was capital contribution.

During the first ten months of this year, foreign investors disbursed over $15 billion, down more than 4 percent year-on-year.

In terms of the number of new projects, manufacturing and processing, wholesale and retail, and science-technology attracted the most.

Among the countries and territories investing in Vietnam, Singapore took the lead. It was followed by the Republic of Korea and Japan.

Among the cities and provinces receiving foreign direct investment, the southern province of Long An topped the list. It was followed by Ho Chi Minh City and the northern city of Hai Phong.

Ho Chi Minh City ranked first in terms of the number of new projects, projects with additional capital and share purchases, the capital city of Hanoi came second in the number of new projects.