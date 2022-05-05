89 percent of imports raw materials for domestic production: Ministry





It reported on May 4 that Vietnam’s total imports expanded 15.7 percent year-on-year to an estimated $119.8 billion in the period.In April alone, the figure was estimated to reach $32.2 billion, down 1.5 percent month-on-month and up 15.5 percent compared to the same period last year.The import of energy products strongly surged, partly due to scarce supply.Notably, the import turnovers of gasoline and oil, coal, crude oil and liquefied natural gas surged by 146.9 percent, 123 percent, 63.7 percent and 62.7 percent, respectively.In addition, the import of other items also increased sharply such as petroleum products (up 30.3 percent), chemicals (up 29.3 percent), chemical product (26.71 percent), fertilizer (73.3 percent), rubber (34 percent), mobile phones and accessories (20.8 percent).China was the largest market of Vietnam in the first four months, with an estimated turnover of 36.78 percent, up 8.3 percent compared to the same period last year.Vietnam also imported goods from the Republic of Korea, ASEAN, Japan, EU, and the US with respective values of $23.3 billion, $16.4 billion, $8.2 billion, $5.3 billion, and $4.7 billion.

VNA