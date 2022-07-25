85 percent of businesses expect better situation in Q3

In the third quarter, 44.9 percent of the firms surveyed said that they eye a rise in new orders (Photo: VNA)

The survey also found that for in the third quarter, 44.9 percent of the firms surveyed said that they eye a rise in new orders, while 13.8 percent forecast a decrease. The order balance indicator in the non-State sector is 31.6 percent, while that in the FDI sector is 30.8 percent and in State-owned sector is 26.4 percent.



Meanwhile, in the third quarter, 20.2 percent of enterprises expected a rise in the number of their employees, while 9.3 percent forecast a fall.



The GSO said that although business and production have recovered after the Covid-19 pandemic with a high demand for production and construction materials, domestic steel has surged due to China’s decrease of production and export.



Meanwhile, petroleum price rise has led to an increase in the prices of other construction materials, directly impacting the cost of projects.



The GSO advised the Government to apply more drastic measures to stabilize the input material prices for the construction sector, while rolling out solutions to speed up construction projects, and creating favorable conditions for businesses to access capital from the State budget.



GSO’s quarterly production and business prospect survey covers 6,500 enterprises in the processing and manufacturing industries and 6,799 enterprises in the construction industry. In the second quarter, the survey received response from 5,635 processing-manufacturing firms and 6,315 construction companies.

VNA