60 outstanding businesswomen honoured

Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan, Head of the Party Central Committee's Mass Mobilisation Commission Bui Thi Minh Hoai and female businesswomen at the 2021 Golden Rose Cup Award ceremony in Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)



The event aimed to honour their important contributions to national socio-economic development amid Covid-19 pandemic and natural disasters caused by climate change.

VCCI President Pham Tan Cong said the event is also meant to honour success stories and encourage the spirit of start-up and business development among Vietnamese women, contributing to realising the National Strategy on Gender Equality for the 2021-2030 period with at least 27 percent of female directors and owners of enterprises and cooperatives by 2025 and 30 percent by 2030.

On the occasion, the VCCI presented the insignia “For the cause of Vietnamese business development” to former Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh in recognition of her support to the Vietnamese business community and businesspeople in particular.

The VCCI also posthumously granted the title of “Outstanding Vietnamese businesswoman – Golden Rose Cup” to Hoang Thi Minh Ho. She and her spouse Trinh Van Bo made their names in history with meaningful contributions to a special period of the country.

VNA