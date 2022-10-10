54 gas stations in HCMC temporary out of inventory

A gas station in Go Vap District posted an explanation notice on the temporary out-of-stock state yesterday afternoon.



In the list of gas stations without inventory at the moment are:

_The petrol station of Binh Phong Phu Trading Co. Ltd. at the address of 86 To Ky Street in Trung My Tay Ward of District 12, which only opens to sell oil now. It has already ordered more petrol from its supplier – Tay Nam Petroleum Logistics One-member Co. Ltd.

_Station No.17 of Petrol Supplies JSC. at the address of 70 Bach Dang Street in Ward 24 of Binh Thanh District, which has only opened to sell oil since 13:30 p.m. yesterday. It was expected that petrol would be restocked late last night for trading the following day.

_Station No.3 of Petrol Supplies JSC. at the address of 178/9M Dien Bien Phu Street in Ward 21 of Binh Thanh District, which has only opened to sell oil since 11:00 a.m. yesterday. It is finishing the procedure to buy more petrol for trading.

_Station No.1 of Thu Duc Import-Export Trading JSC. at the address of 744 Kha Van Can Street in Linh Dong Ward of Thu Duc City, which only opens to sell oil now. It was expected that petrol would be restocked last night for trading the following day.

_The petrol station of Hieu Phuong Trading – Service – Cargo Transport Co. Ltd. at the address of 53 Hanoi Highway in Thao Dien Ward of Thu Duc City, which only opens to sell oil now. It has already ordered more petrol from its supplier – S.T.S. Petroleum and Marine Services JSC. and was expected to receive more petrol on October 9.

_Nhon Hoa Petrol Station of Tan Phu Trading – Service – Transport Co. Ltd. at the address of 520 National Way No.13 in Hiep Binh Phuoc Ward of Thu Duc City, which only opens to sell oil now. Its supplier – Tan Hiep Trading Co. Ltd. – said that there will not be petrol until October 11.

The public are waiting impatiently for their turn to buy petrol at Station No.7 (at the address of 72 Quang Trung Street in Go Vap District) yesterday afternoon





Other petrol stations throughout HCMC in the list have shown no sign of being able to restock petrol for trading yet. Many are still trying to complete necessary procedures to receive more petrol.

The HCMC Market Management Department said that it has already asked its sub-divisions to increase monitoring gas stations in the areas under their responsibility. Whenever there is a sign of any station stopping operation without logical reasons, hoarding goods, or selling in unacceptably small amounts, they need to regulate those cases immediately in accordance with the law.

By Thi Hong – Translated by Vien Hong