500 tons of Vietnamese-labelled rice exported to EU

Nearly 500 tons of "Com Vietnam Rice" exported to the EU. (Photo: VNA)



Since the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) took effect, the group has exported around 30,000 tons of rice to the EU.

It was the first time the rice was exported under its own brand name, instead of those by importers in the previous shipments, according to Loc Troi.Loc Troi Group CEO Nguyen Duy Thuan said the consignments, which mostly consist of fragrant rice, have left Vietnam and will arrived in Germany, the Netherlands and France in July.The grain will be available at France-based Carrefour, the Europe’s largest retailer and wholesaler, he said.The shipment, though not large, marks the start of the group’s journey to conquer the global market, he added.Loc Troi Agricultural Products JSC (LTA), the agricultural arm of Loc Troi Group, owns 26 factories capable of milling over 22,000 tons of rice per day.The group has been collaborating with a network of numerous cooperatives and more than 200,000 farmer households.

Vietnamplus