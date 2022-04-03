  1. Business

350 booths to participate in OCOP forum of Dong Thap, Mekong Delta

SGGP

Deputy Director of Investment and Trade Promotion Center of Dong Thap Province Huynh Kim Khue yesterday said that the forum featuring One Commune One Product (OCOP) of Dong Thap Province and the Mekong Delta region with its theme of “Connection for mutual development” would be expected to take place from April 28 to May 3 in Cao Lanh City.
350 booths to participate in OCOP forum of Dong Thap, Mekong Delta ảnh 1
This is a chain of events to introduce and promote the images of OCOP products, agritourism linking with the culture of the Mekong Delta region; strengthen the cooperation and connectivity between the Mekong Delta with Central ministries, agencies and other localities.
The provinces and cities participating in the forum will contribute to promoting the images of local people and the region, and create favorable conditions for exchanging culture and agritourism.

The forum will attract 350 booths featuring local agricultural products and specialties of localities in the region.

By Quoc An – Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags:

Other news

See more