350 booths to participate in OCOP forum of Dong Thap, Mekong Delta

This is a chain of events to introduce and promote the images of OCOP products , agritourism linking with the culture of the Mekong Delta region; strengthen the cooperation and connectivity between the Mekong Delta with Central ministries, agencies and other localities.

The provinces and cities participating in the forum will contribute to promoting the images of local people and the region, and create favorable conditions for exchanging culture and agritourism.The forum will attract 350 booths featuring local agricultural products and specialties of localities in the region.

By Quoc An – Translated by Huyen Huong