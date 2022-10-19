300 enterprises join in HCMC FOODEX 2022

At the Ho Chi Minh City International Exhibition of Food and Beverage 2022

The HCMC FOODEX 2022 attracted over 240 booths and nearly 300 enterprises in both offline and online forms. The exhibition will contribute to introducing the active development of the food processing industry , advertising the products’ quality and prestigious brand names and so on to promote cooperation opportunities and lure effective investment sources.

The HCMC FOODEX 2022 opens from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. from October 19 to October 10 which is expected to welcome around 18,000 turns of visitors.At the exhibition, the enterprises will have chance to showcase and introduce raw and preliminary-processed food and foodstuff products comprising agricultural, aquaculture and spices ones, a group of products that are deeply processed, a beverage product group and a group of raw materials used in the food processing industry, a group of machinery and equipment for production, packaging, preservation and related supporting industries.

By Lac Phong- Translated by Huyen Huong