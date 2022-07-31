3 UK-made skincare products on Shopee revoked due to toxic levels of mercury

Accordingly, the three skincare products were produced in the United Kingdom, including Dr Therapy Melasma-Best for spa Night cream made on May 16, 2022 and expired on May 16, 2025; Dr Therapy Melasma-Best for spa Day cream produced on May 16, 2022 and expired on May 16, 2025 and Dr Therapy Melasma-Cream Perfect for spa produced on January 5, 2021 and expired on January 4, 2024.Previously, the Drugs, Cosmetic and Food Quality Control Center of Hai Duong Province had bought the products above on Shopee and performed testing and the results showed that the mercury levels on the three products exceeded the allowed level of heavy metal limits in cosmetics.The products’ components on labels contained two percent of hydroquinone which is unallowed on skin care cosmetics as regulated.Besides, the Drug Administration of Vietnam has not issued the receipt number of announced cosmetic products for imported ones to the three products and they are not allowed to trade in the market.

By Minh Khang- Translated by Huyen Huong