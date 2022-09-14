20th VietnamPrintPack to open next week in HCMC

The event attracts over 412 display booths of 135 exhibitors from countries and territories, including China, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, South Korea, Taiwan (China), Thailand, the UK, the US and more.

The exhibition displays a comprehensive range of the printing industry, human resource training programs, Innovative products applying artificial intelligence, numerous printing machines, and publications.

The event co-organized by the HCMC Department of Information and Communications, Authority of Publication, Printing and Distribution and the HCMC Printing Association will be also held online on September 21-October 7.





By Ho Son – Translated by Kim Khanh