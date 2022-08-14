2022 FDI report to focus on green growth, economic structure

There are 34,898 valid FDI projects worth over US$426.14 billion in Vietnam at present (Photo: congthuong.vn)

VAFIE Chairman Nguyen Mai said the first report in 2021 was highly evaluated, and now VAFIE is compiling the 2022 version, which will focus on green growth and economic structure.



This year’s report is set to consist of three chapters: the global and ASEAN situation, foreign investment in Vietnam, and orientations and solutions.



The annual report aims to provide an objective and scientific assessment of foreign investment in Vietnam and the country’s overseas investment, in comparison with annual, medium-term, and long-term orientations and targets. This gives an all-round view of the FDI sector’s role and impact on Vietnam’s economy and society.



Mai noted it is a source of reference for the National Assembly, the Government, the Ministry of Planning and Investment, and other ministries and sectors. It is also made use of by administrations of provinces and cities, management boards of industrial parks and economic zones, business associations, as well as FDI and domestic firms when they make and carry out policies.



There are 34,898 valid FDI projects with total registered capital of more than US$426.14 billion nationwide at present, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment.



Foreign investors are currently present in 19 of the 21 economic sectors in Vietnam. Processing and manufacturing industry receives the most FDI capital with over $252 billion (59.1 percent of total investment).



