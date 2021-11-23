1,440 businesses in industrial parks of HCMC resumes work

A business restarting its work in an industrial park of HCMC. (Photo: SGGP)





The business resume of over 1,400 companies under HEPZA management has provided work for nearly 300,000 laborers.

However, along with this positive signal of manufacturing restarting, the number of new Covid-19 infected workers witnesses an increase, with more than 2,800 cases reported.

Due to overload of work in Covid-19 hospitals lately, these new patients are still quarantined and under monitoring right at their factories.

Chairman of HEPZA Business Association Nguyen Van Be informed that many enterprises have proposed an acceleration of establishing a quarantine area for F0 cases by the municipal authorities right inside crowded industrial parks and export processing zones.

In the case that the city assigns infrastructure investors and foreign-invested companies to build such quarantined areas, it must send qualified medical staff and sufficient medication there, along with suitable medical operation regulations to clearly state the responsibilities of the state healthcare and the support of investors.

By Minh Xuan – Translated by Vien Hong