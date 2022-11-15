1,198 enterprises in HCMC join Vietnam Grand Sale 2022

By November 15, 1,198 enterprises have registered 3,937 promotion programs.The national promotion month is expected to help enterprises absolutely exploit the domestic market to increase the total retail sales of consumer goods and services in the year-end period.
The program aims to promote goods consumption, contribute to the development of production and business towards developing Ho Chi Minh City into a modern and attractive shopping center and lure a large number of consumers, domestic and foreign tourists.
This is the second time in the year that HCMC has performed the promotion program, starting from November 15 to December 31 with promotion programs up to 100 percent, instead of up to 50 percent as in previous years.