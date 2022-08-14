11 more petroleum companies imposed fines on business violations

Illustrative photo
The list of companies included Petro Binh Minh Company with a fine of VND260 million (US$11,112), Trung Linh Phat Company with VND200 million (US$8,500), Hai Linh Company with VND60 million (US$2,564), Hai Ha Waterway Transport Company with VND190 million (US$8,120), Truong An Investment Development Company with VND130 million (US$5,556), Hai Duong Petroleum and Materials Company with VND190 million (US$), Giang Nam Petroleum Company with VND190 million (US$8,120), Military Petrochemical Joint Stock Company with VND260 million (US$11,112), Vietnam National Petroleum Group (Petrolimex) with VND190 million (US$8,120), Tan Nhat Minh Petroleum Company with VND60 million (US$2,564) and Military Petroleum Corporation with VND230 million (US$9,830).Besides, the Vietnam Directorate of Market Surveillance also revoked business licenses and required operation suspension in one to three months for seven enterprises importing and trading petroleum. Previously, the Ministry of Industry and Trade had signed a decision to establish three specialized inspection delegations to check the business operation of petroleum companies and wholesalers.