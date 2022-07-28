102 enterprises, business households in District 1 receive preferential loans

The scene of the signing ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

The Banks – Enterprises Connection program has been organized regularly by credit institutions in the area. Feedback from these meetings has been put into annual policy operations by the SBV to remove difficulties and obstacles in the loan relationship between enterprises and banks. Over the past time, after direct contact, more than 1,000 cases have been untangled from difficulties to be able to access bank capital with preferential interest rates, especially those who are not eligible for loans are also explained thoroughly.Mr. Lenh also wants to receive the compassion of enterprises that are not eligible for credit loans because although the bank implements support policies for businesses, loans must meet credit conditions normally, in which, the borrowers are customers who have the ability to repay and recover. If bad debt occurs, it will threaten the safety of the banking system and will negatively affect the whole economy.