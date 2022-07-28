102 enterprises, business households in District 1 receive preferential loans

The scene of the signing ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)
On the morning of July 28, at the office of the People's Committee of District 1, the People's Committee of District 1, in association with the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) - HCMC Branch and the Department of Industry and Trade of HCMC, held a signing ceremony to support preferential loans for enterprises and business households in District 1.
Three commercial banks, namely Vietcombank - HCMC Branch, BIDV – Thong Nhat Branch, and Sacombank - Saigon Branch, signed preferential loans for 102 customers in the fields of tourism, import and export, and steel, with a total amount of more than VND4.9 trillion.
A representative of the People's Committee of District 1 said that, from 2021 to now, the Banks - Enterprises Connection program in District 1 had disbursed nearly VND545 trillion to more than 13,700 turns of customers, who are enterprises, production and business households, and small traders at preferential interest rates, thereby reducing business costs, helping production and business activities more efficient, especially after the Covid-19 pandemic.
Mr. Nguyen Duc Lenh, Deputy Director of the SBV – HCMC Branch, said that in the Banks – Enterprises Connection program in 2022 in HCMC, HCMC-based credit institutions had registered a credit package of about VND400 trillion. HCMC has been controlling well the Covid-19 pandemic and has started deploying the socio-economic recovery and development program in 2022-2023 of the Government. These important changes require local commercial banks to renew the Banks – Enterprises Connection program this year in association with the Government's 2-percent interest rate support policy, debt restructuring for enterprises, cooperatives, and business households, for business lines that suffer heavy losses during the pandemic and have the ability to repay debts and recover quickly, such as aviation, transportation, tourism, accommodation services, and catering services. Accordingly, if the interest rate of all loans disbursed in 2022 and 2023 under 13 groups of industries specified in Circular No.03/2022 of the SBV, regulating implementation in accordance with Resolution 11 of the Government on the socio-economic recovery and development program, is over 6 percent per annum, it will be reduced by 2 percent.
The scene of the signing ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)The Banks – Enterprises Connection program has been organized regularly by credit institutions in the area. Feedback from these meetings has been put into annual policy operations by the SBV to remove difficulties and obstacles in the loan relationship between enterprises and banks. Over the past time, after direct contact, more than 1,000 cases have been untangled from difficulties to be able to access bank capital with preferential interest rates, especially those who are not eligible for loans are also explained thoroughly.
Mr. Lenh also wants to receive the compassion of enterprises that are not eligible for credit loans because although the bank implements support policies for businesses, loans must meet credit conditions normally, in which, the borrowers are customers who have the ability to repay and recover. If bad debt occurs, it will threaten the safety of the banking system and will negatively affect the whole economy.