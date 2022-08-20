10 tourism enterprises receive preferential loan of nearly US$27mln

Visitors experience a city sightseeing tour in HCMC.

At the conference, ten enterprises in the fields of tourism, accommodation, hotel and restaurant were come into agreement with ten commercial banks in HCMC to sign lending contracts with a total amount of VND634.6 billion (US$27 million) with preferential interest rate and apply supported interest rate package of two percent in accordance with the Decree No.31/2022 of the Government and Circular No.03/2022 of the State Bank.

According to Deputy Director of the Municipal Department of Tourism Bui Thi Ngoc Hieu, after nearly five months of resuming tourism activities, the country’s tourism sector has initially gained important achievements. However, tourism enterprises are still facing difficulties in accessing loan packages to restart their business activities. Especially, the travel businesses are in need of revolving capital sources but they mostly did not have mortgaged properties. The municipal Department of Tourism also proposed the commercial banks consider imposing suitable flexible loans with each travel agency, particularly the unsecured loan packages would be based on the effective operation of businesses.At the conference, Deputy Director of the State Bank of Vietnam's HCMC Branch Nguyen Duc Lenh affirmed that the agency will continue to implement, well carry out the solutions to support enterprises in the upcoming time.The businesses with difficult circumstances in the field of the banking sector should reflect the obstacles to the Department of Tourism to summarize the proposals to the State Bank of Vietnam HCMC Branch for supporting and removing barriers.

By Nhung Nguyen- Translated by Huyen Huong