Buon Ma Thuot strives to become world’s coffee city

The Central Highlands province of Dak Lak – Vietnam’s largest coffee-producing region - is striving to make its capital of Buon Ma Thuot a coffee city of the world with distinctive identities.

The provincial People’s Committee has built a project on the work, developing tourism in an ecological direction, and bringing into full play local cultural values associated with national relic sites.

Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Buon Ma Thuot city Tran Duc Nhat said that in recent years, the locality has paid attention to urban construction management, and infrastructure upgrade.

One of the highlights of the future coffee city will be the maintenance of existing identities of 40 ethnic groups to attract visitors.

All urban functional areas and architectural works will be turned into tourist destinations, and more efforts made to attract investors and talents to work in the city, he added.

Coffee was first cultivated in Vietnam in 1857. Dubbed as the coffee capital of Vietnam, Dak Lak has the largest farming area of around 210,000 hectares with an annual output of more than 520,000 tons. Meanwhile, Buon Ma Thuot is home to some of the finest coffee in Vietnam.