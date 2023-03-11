Buon Ma Thuot Street Festival excites spectators

The Buon Ma Thuot Street Festival opened on March 10 in the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak, as one of the highlights of the ongoing 8th Buon Ma Thuot Coffee Festival.

The street festival saw the performance of 450 local artisans and farmers, and art troupes from the provinces of Jeollabuk (the Republic of Korea), Mondulkiri (Cambodia) and Champasak (Laos) as well as beauty queens, celebrities, and students, among others.

Spectators had a chance to contemplate unique art repertoires on introducing coffee civilisations; a Gong parade of E De, E De Bih, Xo Dang, Gia Rai, Muong ethnic minority groups, and street dance performances of local and foreign art troupes.

Vo Van Canh, Deputy Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee, said Dak Lak has the largest coffee farming area of around 210,000 hectares with an annual output of more than 520,000 tons. Meanwhile, Buon Ma Thuot is home to some of the finest coffee in Vietnam.

He said the festival aimed to promote the Buon Ma Thuot coffee brand and develop Vietnam’s specialty coffee, towards gradually turning Buon Ma Thuot into a global coffee centre.

This was one of the important activities to raise the value and affirm the position of Vietnamese coffee in the world market, as well as honour coffee growers, processors, and traders, he added.