British naval patrol vessel pays friendly visit to HCMC

HMS Spey, the British Royal Navy’s offshore patrol vessel, anchored at Ho Chi Minh City’s port on February 7, beginning a five-day friendship visit to the city



Iain Frew, the new UK Ambassador to Vietnam, said that the visit will help deepen the already close relationship between the two countries. He added that the two countries share common concerns, including maritime security, and sustainable development.

During their stay in the city, the vessel’s 46 officers and crewmembers will pay a courtesy visit to the leaders of the municipal People's Committee and the Military Region 7 High Command; and visit the Naval Region 2.

They will also participate in sport and cultural exchanges with officers and soldiers of the Naval Region 2, and tour several historical and cultural relic sites in Ho Chi Minh City.