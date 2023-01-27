Book Street earns VND6 billion in HCMC during Tet Festival 2023

Book Street 2023 of HCMC on Le Loi Street themed ‘HCMC – Happy and Prosperous Spring Festival’ officially closed yesterday, earning a revenue of over VND6 billion (US$255,900) from more than 41,000 books sold.

Taking place from January 19-26, the Book Street served nearly 600,000 visitors and book buyers.



The best-sellers of this year are ‘How to Win Friends and Influence People’ by Dale Carnegie, ‘My Sweet Orange Tree by José Mauro De Vasconcelos, ‘Vo Van Kiet – Tram Nam Mot Chu Dan’, ‘Muon Kiep Nhan Sinh’.

Head Trinh Huu Anh of the Press – Publishing Division (under the HCMC Information and Communications Department) informed that 2023 is the year to attract the most participants in the last 13 years the Book Street has been held. This year’s revenue is 1.5 times as high as the one of last year, while the number of visitors doubled, and the book display area quadrupled.



This year’s Book Festival had 54 activities happening throughout 8 days, some of which drew a large quantity of participants and spectators such as the demonstration of painting techniques on water surface, book talk with Tran Dang Dang Khoa – author of ‘Du Ky 1111’, mascot show ‘Little Red Riding Hood’, experiencing woodcut painting for children, book talk with Tran Tien Cao – author and translator of various books.



The Book Street this year was divided into four sections:

_An exhibition area for various important cultural – historical themes (Ho Chi Minh Culture Space, Quy Mao Spring newspaper, the 135th Birthday of the late PresidentTon Duc Thang, the 50th Anniversary of Paris Agreement, the 325th Anniversary of Saigon – Cho Lon – Gia Dinh – HCMC, Vietnamese Book Art to display limited editions of books handcrafted by artisans using precious materials),

_An area to experience digital books and audio books, along with a smart book library,

_An area to recreate Tet holiday of the old days,

_A large area for book reading and buying with 38 booths introducing around 50,000 titles.

There were various interactive activities with the hope that visitors and book lovers can enjoy a meaningful Tet holiday in both traditional and modern, innovative ways.