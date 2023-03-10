Binh Thuan receives 11 crew members in distress

Functional forces of Binh Thuan Province this morning received 11 crew members of Xuyen A 126 ship in distress in the waters of Binh Thuan.

Rescuers were promptly sent to save the crew members from the ship in the high risk of sinking.

Previously, at 1 a.m., the Xuyen A 126 ship carrying 11 crew members, 2,600 tons of nitrogen fertilizer and about seven tons of DO oil was in distress about 2 nautical miles from Ke Ga territorial waters, Binh Thuan Province on its way to Quy Nhon city of Binh Dinh Province from Can Gio District, Ho Chi Minh City.

The captain issued a notice for emergency rescue.

After receiving the information, the Border Guard Command of Binh Thuan Province coordinated with the Binh Thuan Port Authority to send Superdong ship to support, receive and take crew members ashore.

As of 5:30 a.m., the Superdong ship took 11 crew members to Phan Thien Port safely. Currently, all the crew members are in good health, and the Xuyen A 126 ship is anchoring near Ke Ga coast.