Binh Thuan petitions for license extension to exploit 6 land mines

The Chairman of the Southcentral Province of Binh Thuan petitioned for a license extension to exploit 6 land mines for the Vinh Hao - Phan Thiet expressway construction project.

Today, the office of the People's Committee of Binh Thuan Province said that Mr. Doan Anh Dung, Chairman of the Provincial People's Committee, had signed a letter to the Prime Minister proposing to remove difficulties and obstacles in solving material mines for an embankment for the construction project of Vinh Hao - Phan Thiet section, part of the project to build several expressway sections on the North-South expressway project to the east.

Because six land mines for the construction of the Vinh Hao - Phan Thiet expressway have expired but have not been extended, which greatly affects the construction progress of the project.

Accordingly, the People's Committee of Binh Thuan Province sent its official document to ask for the Prime Minister's approval to allow the province to extend the license to exploit 6 embankment mines to supply construction materials for the project on December 26, 2022.

Later, Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha assigned the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment and relevant agencies to study the Ministry of Transport and the Binh Thuan Provincial People's Committee’s reports and then instruct the People's Committee of Binh Thuan Province how to do as per the present regulations.

In its official reply on February 23, 2023, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment said these mines that have been granted the above mining licenses no longer have the rights under the Mineral Law. Therefore, the extension for these permits is impossible and the Ministry requested the People's Committee of Binh Thuan Province not to re-grant licenses to organizations and individuals.