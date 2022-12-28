Binh Tan District launches new tourism service to invite visitors back

The HCMC Department of Tourism coordinated with the People’s Committee of Binh Tan District to launch a new tour called “Color of Binh Tan” on December 27.

The new service aims to contribute to developing new tourist products under the city’s program themed “Welcome to Ho Chi Minh City” to invite visitors back after a two-year hiatus due to the epidemic.

The trip will take tourists to the district’s attractions, such as Binh Tri Dong temple, Hue Nghiem Pagoda, ABC Bakery- a home-grown bakery chain based in HCMC, and shop at AEON mall Binh Tan -Japanese modern shopping and entertainment center.

Binh Tan District has 18 historical and religious places, food areas, entertainment sites and healthcare facilities that have been named on the list of HCMC’s tourism resources. However, the district’s tourism resources have not been fully exploited and widely introduced to domestic and foreign visitors, said Vice Chairwoman of the People’s Committee of Binh Tan District, Le Thi Ngoc Dung.

The new service will promote traditional historical and cultural values, local residents' daily life, and business activities of the district associated with the history and development of Saigon – Gia Dinh - HCMC. The launch of the new tour is expected to contribute to the tourism development of HCMC and Binh Tan District.

The tourism sector of HCMC has encouraged districts throughout the city to create their own unique tourism products and build tours visiting popular local attractions in response to the tourist program themed “Welcome to Ho Chi Minh City” to invite visitors back after the Covid-19 pandemic.