Binh Phuoc Province has solutions to fight poverty

The Southern Province of Binh Phuoc has been determined to cut poverty by adopting various solutions.

The Binh Phuoc Provincial People's Committee has just issued a plan to implement the National Target Program for socio-economic development in ethnic minorities and mountainous areas in the province in 2023.

As per the plan, the province strives to help 1,000 poor ethnic minority households in the area escape poverty, provide land for 48 households and provide houses for 629 households. Additionally, the province will help members of 1,300 households to change their jobs as well as supply water for daily activities for 1,310 households.

To achieve the above goal, this year, Binh Phuoc authorities will continue to solve the shortage of residential land, housing, production land, and water for life activities in ethnic minority areas. Furthermore, the province will arrange the population in extremely difficult areas while focusing on developing agricultural and forestry production.

Last but not least, the province will spend money on building essential infrastructure, serving production and life in ethnic minority areas while paying attention to the development of small ethnic minority groups and ethnic groups which are suffering severe financial hardship.

Currently, Binh Phuoc has 2,879 poor households, accounting for 1.03 percent of the total number of households, of which 1,696 poor households are ethnic minorities, accounting for 58.7 percent of the total poor households in the province.